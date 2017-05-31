New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Watford boss Marco Silva keen on three players from former club Hull City

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Hull City boss Marco Silva is hoping to bring Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic to new side Watford, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 21:31 UK

Former Hull City boss Marco Silva has prepared a £15m bid to bring Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic to Watford, according to reports.

The 39-year-old impressed at the helm of the Tigers since his January appointment but ultimately failed to keep them in the Premier League, subsequently leaving them to join the Hornets on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, Silva has earmarked goalkeeper Jakupovic, full-back Elabdellaoui and winger Grosicki as three players who can continue to do a job in the Premier League.

The Tigers trio played strongly under the Portuguese coach as he picked up 21 points from 51 during his time at the KCOM Stadium and the report suggests that he is looking to recruit them to strengthen his new employers.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, the Hornets ended the season with a six-game losing streak and finished 17th in the Premier League table, six points clear of Silva's old side.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Eldin Jakupovic, Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Report: Watford boss Marco Silva keen on three players from former club Hull City
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Newcastle United, Watford keen on Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki?
Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?Silva: 'I liked Watford's ambition'Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Watford confirm Marco Silva appointmentWatford 'agree deal with Marco Silva'
West Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Silva in advanced Watford talksWatford close to sealing Colley deal?Report: Watford want £35m for Deeney
> Watford Homepage
More Hull City News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Report: Watford boss Marco Silva keen on three players from former club Hull City
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Newcastle United, Watford keen on Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki?
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert in running for Hull City job?
Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?Watford confirm Marco Silva appointmentReport: Silva in advanced Watford talksHull chief 'respects' Marco Silva decisionHull City confirm Marco Silva departure
Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Palace 'turn attention to Marco Silva'Bruce discovers Hull axe on TwitterMarco Silva in Portugal for Porto talks?Villa hold interest in Ahmed Elmohamady?
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 