Former Hull City boss Marco Silva is hoping to bring Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic to new side Watford, according to reports.

Former Hull City boss Marco Silva has prepared a £15m bid to bring Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic to Watford, according to reports.

The 39-year-old impressed at the helm of the Tigers since his January appointment but ultimately failed to keep them in the Premier League, subsequently leaving them to join the Hornets on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, Silva has earmarked goalkeeper Jakupovic, full-back Elabdellaoui and winger Grosicki as three players who can continue to do a job in the Premier League.

The Tigers trio played strongly under the Portuguese coach as he picked up 21 points from 51 during his time at the KCOM Stadium and the report suggests that he is looking to recruit them to strengthen his new employers.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, the Hornets ended the season with a six-game losing streak and finished 17th in the Premier League table, six points clear of Silva's old side.