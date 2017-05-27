Watford confirm Marco Silva appointment

Watford confirm the appointment of former Hull City boss Marco Silva as the club's new manager on a two-year deal.
Saturday, May 27, 2017

Watford have confirmed the appointment of former Hull City boss Marco Silva as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The Portuguese stepped down from his role at the KCOM Stadium earlier this week and was thought to be close to a move to Porto, having reportedly travelled to undergo talks with the Primeira Liga outfit.

However, speculation emerged earlier this afternoon that he had agreed terms at Vicarage Road, and the Hornets have now confirmed Silva as Walter Mazzarri's successor.

Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury told the club's official website: "Marco was one of the most sought-after head coaches in the Premier League.

"His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season. We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a head coach of his profile and potential.

"It's an exciting time to be a Watford fan, and I'm sure all supporters will join me in offering Marco and his family the warmest of welcomes to Vicarage Road."

Silva won 21 points from a possible 51 during his time in charge of Hull but was ultimately unable to keep the Tigers in the Premier League.

