Manager Arsene Wenger will now stay at Arsenal for another two years, but what does that mean for the many players who will be out of contract next summer?

As expected, Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract to remain as manager as Arsenal, despite his team's failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades. However, it is yet to be seen whether extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium will have a happy ending and how the Frenchman will go about preventing a decline ahead of his eventual successor replacing him in 2019 or beyond. While a boardroom struggle between Stan Kroenke and Alisher Usmanov threatens to overshadow their efforts on the pitch, there is as much uncertainty as to who will line up in the Gunners' changing room next year with a number of stars having just 12 months remaining on their deals. With the Paddy Power app, you can bet on a number of markets regarding potential incomings and outgoings at the Premier League giants, but who are most likely to sign new contracts now that Wenger is remaining in the dugout?

The biggest question, of course, surrounds the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. The general consensus is that Ozil will remain in North London next season, regardless of whether he commits his future to the club or not, but for Sanchez, a decision must be made one way or another. Publicly, Wenger has been insisting that they would be prepared to run down Sanchez's contract rather than taking a fee in the region of £50m for his signature but in reality, the Chilean workhorse will not be at the club next season unless he pens new terms. Reports have suggested that he is keen on linking up with Bayern Munich and it would be a transfer that would suit everyone in the circumstances, even the supporters. They do not want to lose their star man but there is a general acceptance that the club are at fault for failing to act sooner.

© SilverHub

While speculation over Sanchez and Ozil has been hitting the backpages, Wenger has also spoken openly about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has sometimes cut a frustrated figure during the most recent campaign. Wenger has openly stated that he wants the versatile 23-year-old to commit his future to Arsenal but with Liverpool said to be keen, why would a player who has been limited to 20 starts in the Premier League and Champions League want to add more years to his contract under a manager who does not always select him? He is not the most consistent of players but this season, he has been used as many as 18 times as a substitute. Based on that statistic alone, it makes the 13/5 being offered for a transfer to Liverpool seem attractive. There was similar uncertainty surrounding Aaron Ramsey, but with Arsenal's FA Cup matchwinner adapting well to Wenger's 3-4-2-1 formation, he is expected to signed a new contract.

Wenger has more issues in midfield because while the supporters are not necessarily admirers of Francois Coquelin and Granit Xhaka, they have time to go on their contracts whereas Jack Wilshere does not. In a perfect world, Wilshere would spend his entire career at his boyhood club but despite a relatively successful time at Bournemouth where he got 27 appearances under his belt, a fracture to his leg will have reminded Wenger of his frailties and that he is inclined to sell the 25-year-old. Wilshere would not be short of offers - despite being sidelined until the start of next season - but with Arsenal having already extended Santi Cazorla's contract - another regular visitor to the treatment room - Wenger knows his wages may be better allocated elsewhere.

© Getty Images

It gets no easier for Wenger on the goalkeeping front. David Ospina will almost certainly be leaving Arsenal as he searches for regular action elsewhere, but that leaves Wenger with a decision to make regarding competition for Petr Cech. His first-choice stopper has just turned 35 years of age and while a commitment has been made in Emiliano Martinez, supporters will not accept that he can become the long-term successor to the Czech custodian. However, Wenger has an option in Wojciech Szczesny, who has spent the last two seasons as Roma's number one. The Polish international has not represented Arsenal since the 2015 FA Cup final but there is no doubting his ability if he has managed to hold down a spot at the Italian giants. Whether Szczesny will want to risk playing second fiddle is another matter but rather than accepting a cut-price fee for a proven goalkeeper, Wenger may feel that it is common sense to hand Szczesny a new contract with the opportunity to cement himself as Arsenal's main man for a second time.

The final major call regarding contracts may involve Per Mertesacker and it has become more complicated than it may have been before the FA Cup final with Chelsea. The German centre-back has been injured all season but his man-of-the-match performance in the win over the Blues - in a back three which does not necessarily suit him - will surely lead to Wenger handing him another contract which will now be warmly received by the supporters. There will always be criticism of his lack of pace, but his experience is priceless and that showed as he combined with young Englishman Rob Holding to frustrate the league champions. It may not prove to be Wenger's biggest bit of business this season, but it may be one which aids his manager's efforts to overcome the odds and rebuild Arsenal into genuine title challengers.