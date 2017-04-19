New Transfer Talk header

David Ospina agrees personal terms with Fenerbahce?

Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina reportedly agrees personal terms with Fenerbahce ahead of a potential move in the summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Fenerbahce have reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina ahead of a possible move in the summer.

It has previously been claimed that Ospina will be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season with Fenerbahce said to be keen on securing his signature.

According to reports in Turkey, the Colombian stopper has agreed to a four-year contract worth £40,000 per week if Arsenal confirm that he can seek a new challenge away from the club.

Ospina has made 48 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club in 2014, but he has never established himself as first choice under Arsene Wenger.

In the absence of the 28-year-old due to injury, Emiliano Martinez has been promoted into the first team and he could find himself as Petr Cech's deputy for the next campaign.

Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
