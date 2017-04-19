Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly contemplating a return to the first-team squad for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly been placed under consideration for a return to Arsenal next season.

The Polish international has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Roma, where he has made 74 appearances in all competitions, but it appears that he could be brought back into the fold at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Sun, Arsene Wenger is contemplating whether to include the 27-year-old in his first-team squad next season as speculation persists that David Ospina will leave the club.

It has been suggested that Ospina will complete a move to Fenerbahce, which would leave Emiliano Martinez as the club's deputy to Petr Cech, but Szczesny has emerged as an option.

He has made a total of 180 appearances for Arsenal, with his last start coming in the 2015 FA Cup final.