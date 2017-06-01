New Transfer Talk header

Report: Brighton & Hove Albion want Robert Snodgrass

West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
A report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion consider a summer move for West Ham United attacker Robert Snodgrass.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 22:25 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly considering a summer approach for West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass.

The Scotland international scored seven times in 20 Premier League appearances for Hull City in the first half of last season, before joining West Ham in a £10m deal in the January transfer window.

Snodgrass failed to score in 15 appearances for the Hammers in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it has been claimed that the attacker could be allowed to leave the London Stadium this summer for the right price.

According to The Sun, Brighton, who finished second in the Championship last season to earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time, are preparing a £8m offer for the 29-year-old.

Snodgrass has also represented Leeds United and Norwich City in the English game.

