David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague plays down suggestions that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will look to force a move to Real Madrid this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has played down suggestions that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will look to force a move to Real Madrid in this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are again being strongly linked with a move for Spain's number one goalkeeper, who has developed into one of the best stoppers in the world since moving to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

It has been reported that Los Blancos are confident of finally sealing a deal this summer, but Balague has claimed that the 26-year-old "is quite comfortable at United", and has doubted whether the Spaniard will actively force a move to Madrid.

"It's a strange situation. Why would Manchester United want to sell? They have one of the best goalkeepers in the world and they want to be challenging for the bigger titles. It doesn't make sense," Balague told Sky Sports News.

"But what's interesting is that De Gea is quite comfortable at United and in the city of Manchester, so he's not in a rush to go unless they don't want him. My feeling is that De Gea isn't really in a rush to leave."

De Gea came close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, but a faulty fax machine prevented the deal from going through, and the goalkeeper ultimately signed a new four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo watches on from the sidelines during his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on April 26, 2016
Ronaldo misses respectful English fans
