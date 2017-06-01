Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I was never booed by home fans in England'

Cristiano Ronaldo admits that Real Madrid fans who boo him at the Bernabeu make him miss Manchester United and playing in the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he misses the Premier League as home fans in England do not boo players who give their all for their team.

Despite scoring 285 goals in 241 appearances since leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese forward still gets whistled at by some Blancos fans.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner admits that, eight years on, he still prefers the supportive crowd treatment he received in England, even if he remains "happy" in Spain.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," the 32-year-old told Spanish TV channel La Sexta.

"Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different. I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories.

"I don't like [home fans booing] and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it. It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

"It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less. Sometimes we don't have it."

Ronaldo will be contesting the Champions League final in Cardiff when his Real side take on Juventus on Saturday night.

