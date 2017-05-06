Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that Philippe Coutinho is not on Barcelona's radar, despite reports to the contrary in the Catalan press.

Barcelona have no interest in luring Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool during the summer transfer window, according to respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with the Catalan club following another impressive campaign at Anfield that has seen him contribute directly to 16 goals in 28 league outings.

Fresh reports in the Spanish media earlier this week suggested that Barcelona are ready to step up their pursuit of the Liverpool midfielder following his return to form since a troublesome ankle problem.

Balague insists that there is no truth to the rumours, however, even if Coutinho angles for a move away from Merseyside at the end of the season.

"There are more stories coming out that Barcelona want Coutinho and he is willing to go," he told Sky Sports News. "I have no doubt he is willing to go, but Barcelona are not after him.

"It's just moves the agents are making to try to convince Barcelona to move for him. But they do not want him."

Coutinho, who was crowned Liverpool's Player of the Month for April, is currently struggling from a leg injury that could keep him out of Sunday's meeting with Southampton.