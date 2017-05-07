May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton
 

Jurgen Klopp "positive" of Philippe Coutinho fitness

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp "cannot be 100% sure" if Philippe Coutinho will be fit to start against Southampton, but is confident of seeing the Brazilian win his fitness battle.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Philippe Coutinho could be fit to play a part in this weekend's Premier League meeting with Southampton at Anfield.

The Brazil international left the field during the first half of the Reds' 1-0 win over Watford last Monday with a dead leg and looked set for another spell on the sidelines.

Klopp has provided a "positive" update on the playmaker's fitness, but is less confident of seeing skipper Jordan Henderson back on the pitch anytime soon following his recent layoff with a troublesome injury.

"Phil was back running yesterday... We can't be 100% sure, but in this moment it looks positive," he told reporters. "Jordan? Nothing new. It is quite difficult, it is like this."

Klopp also revealed that Sadio Mane and Danny Ings are making good progress from their long-term injury problems, but neither will feature again this term.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
