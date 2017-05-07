Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Southampton.

After Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Liverpool head into this afternoon's fixture at Anfield sitting in fourth position, but they still have their Champions League fate in their own hands.

The Merseyside giants will guarantee a spot in the qualifying rounds of European football's premier competition should they win their remaining matches, but they face a Southampton side who have already beaten them in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Liverpool are yet to score against the Saints in three meetings in all competitions this season.