Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool are yet to score against the Saints in three meetings in all competitions this season.
1.18pmIf Southampton did cause a surprise in the North-West, it would see them move into ninth place, just a point behind West Bromwich Albion with one game in hand. There is definitely plenty riding on this match, even for the visitors.
1.16pmWe should also assess what defeat would mean for Liverpool because if we go by the form book, it is a possibility. Manchester United currently sit four points behind with a game in hand, while Arsenal are nine behind with two games in hand. If Liverpool lose this afternoon, it makes things at the Emirates Stadium extremely interesting.
1.12pmWe have spoken of Southampton keeping three clean sheets against Liverpool this season but in two of those matches, they had Virgil van Dijk at the centre of their defence. Since that game, five clean sheets have been kept in 13 attempts - which is a fine return without your best player - but there has also been occasions where three of four goals have been shipped without the imposing Dutchman.
1.07pmFor Puel, he will be keen to see a return to goalscoring form for Gabbiadini. The striker initially made a huge impact after joining from Napoli, but he is without a goal in 205 minutes since his return.
Puel will also want to see more from Boufal before the end of the season. His first year at the club has been stop-start, but one goal from 19 Premier League appearances does not justify Southampton shelling out £16m for him in the summer.
1.04pmWe can't really question Klopp's starting lineup too much, but we have to analyse a couple of his picks. An element of caution may be behind leaving Lallana on the bench given his recent spell out with injury, but he was a breath of fresh air against Watford on Monday night. He will be inevitably introduced at some stage, but it would have been a statement of intent from Klopp had be been included.
Klopp has also decided to keep faith with Origi, who has not scored in his last four appearances. The Belgian brings other qualities to the team but Sturridge looked sharp earlier in the week and it may have been worth a punt in giving him responsibility in the final third.
12.59pmHEAD TO HEAD! This fixture will represent the 106th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Liverpool claiming 51 victories in comparison to 30 wins for Southampton. There have been plenty of contests in recent years due to their clashes in the League Cup, but Liverpool head into this encounter having failed to defeat Southampton in the last four attempts. They have also failed to score in their last three games with the Saints...
12.54pmBefore we continue with the build-up to this game, let me point you in the direction of our coverage of the final day in the Championship because things are extremely tight. Each of Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers are currently winning, but it will only take one equaliser to change things. Click here to follow all of the goals as they go in.
12.51pmAs for Southampton, Puel has made just the one change to his starting lineup, with James Ward-Prowse coming in for Nathan Redmond. I imagine that is with the intention of tightening things up in the middle. Charlie Austin had been in contention to feature in the senior setup for the first time since December, but he has been left out by his manager. With five games to play in two weeks, perhaps a sensible decision.
12.47pmFirst of all, let's take a look at Liverpool because even though Jurgen Klopp has selected unchanged team, it was not an easy decision. Adam Lallana was in line for a start after making a successful return from injury against Watford but he has to make do with a place on the bench. Daniel Sturridge could have also been given the nod after a bright cameo at Vicarage Road. Instead, Philippe Coutinho plays after recovering from a knock and Divock Origi remains in the first XI.
12.39pmAnyway, without without ado, let's get cracking with the team news...
12.38pmAs far as Southampton are concerned, they still have five matches remaining and have realistic hopes of finishing in eighth position but if reports are to be believed, all is not well on the South Coast. It has been suggested that members of the first-team squad are not the biggest fans of Claude Puel and if that is correct, it is inevitable that they are not going to perform to their best. With some tough fixtures to come, it is important that the players don't down tools over the course of the next two weeks.
12.34pmLiverpool began the weekend in third place in the standings but even though that changed after Manchester City's thrashing of Crystal Palace, their target remains the same as far as the remainder of the season is concerned. The Merseyside outfit have put themselves in a position where they will finish in the top four should they win their remaining contests but it is certainly not a foregone conclusion that they will achieve that. They have already played Southampton on three occasions this season and failed to score a goal!
12.31pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Southampton.