New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jurgen Klopp targeting attacking firepower in summer window

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp intends to 'learn from this year' by bringing in more attacking options, both out wide and up top, prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will look to bring in fresh attacking options when the transfer window reopens for business.

The Reds boss saw his side struggle form form at the turn of the year, coinciding with the loss to injury of key playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool were also without Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings during a hectic run of fixtures, and Klopp intends to 'learn' from this season by bringing in a new winger and striker prior to the start of the next campaign.

"We will show that we learned from this year. Of course we will bring in players," he told reporters. "The squad will change in a few positions. We will still have young players in the squad

"The problems we had in January and February, the injury of Phil in November. Sadio in January, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge. Should we have another striker or winger? Yes. It felt like this in other moments. Next year with more games we need more options, that's clear."

Liverpool are expected to be without forward Mane for the remainder of the season due to the knee injury sustained against Everton last time out, but Sturridge is on the verge of his latest return to action.

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp worried about long-term Mane layoff
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp targeting attacking firepower in summer window
 Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Sadio Mane may not return to action this season'
 Jurgen Klopp argues with Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Jurgen Klopp unhappy with Ronald Koeman remarks
Liverpool 'fear Mane out for rest of season'Palace 'want Sakho on permanent deal'Lovren disappointed with Barkley conductDejan Lovren: 'Contract talks ongoing'Klopp: "We will fight for everything"
Klopp hails "world-class" CoutinhoEmre Can: 'Liverpool back to their best'Divock Origi ready to fill Sadio Mane voidSmith confident of Liverpool scalpLiverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for Rodriguez'
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 