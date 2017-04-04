Jurgen Klopp intends to 'learn from this year' by bringing in more attacking options, both out wide and up top, prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will look to bring in fresh attacking options when the transfer window reopens for business.

The Reds boss saw his side struggle form form at the turn of the year, coinciding with the loss to injury of key playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool were also without Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings during a hectic run of fixtures, and Klopp intends to 'learn' from this season by bringing in a new winger and striker prior to the start of the next campaign.

"We will show that we learned from this year. Of course we will bring in players," he told reporters. "The squad will change in a few positions. We will still have young players in the squad

"The problems we had in January and February, the injury of Phil in November. Sadio in January, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge. Should we have another striker or winger? Yes. It felt like this in other moments. Next year with more games we need more options, that's clear."

Liverpool are expected to be without forward Mane for the remainder of the season due to the knee injury sustained against Everton last time out, but Sturridge is on the verge of his latest return to action.