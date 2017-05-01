May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69'), Success (95')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Jordan Henderson has hailed Liverpool's "big" win over Watford

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hails the team's win over Watford, which included a wonder goal from Emre Can.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has praised his teammates after they earned a 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night.

The midfielder played no part in the fixture as he continues to nurse a foot injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since mid-February.

It seems that he caught the action on TV, though, as he posted a message on Instagram after the final whistle hailing the victory and Emre Can's stunning overhead kick.

Big 3 points! What a goal.... @ec2323 🙌🏻👏🏻 #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on


The result could prove pivotal in Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the top four as they managed to capitalise on their rivals dropping points over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men sit third in the Premier League table, three points above Manchester City and four ahead of Manchester United, but the Merseyside outfit have played a game more.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Injured Coutinho forced off early
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes Philippe Coutinho injury "not too serious"
 A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp "feels really good" after Liverpool seal win over Watford
Emre Can: "Best goal I've ever scored"Henderson delighted with 'big three points'Result: Can stunner earns Liverpool win over WatfordReina hails Emre Can's wonder goalInjured Coutinho forced off early
Team News: Lallana, Sturridge on Liverpool benchLucas wants perfect finish for LiverpoolBarnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkKlopp: 'Brewster has made outstanding progress'Klopp tells Mourinho to stop complaining
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 