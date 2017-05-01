Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hails the team's win over Watford, which included a wonder goal from Emre Can.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has praised his teammates after they earned a 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night.

The midfielder played no part in the fixture as he continues to nurse a foot injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since mid-February.

It seems that he caught the action on TV, though, as he posted a message on Instagram after the final whistle hailing the victory and Emre Can's stunning overhead kick.

Big 3 points! What a goal.... @ec2323 🙌🏻👏🏻 #YNWA



The result could prove pivotal in Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the top four as they managed to capitalise on their rivals dropping points over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men sit third in the Premier League table, three points above Manchester City and four ahead of Manchester United, but the Merseyside outfit have played a game more.