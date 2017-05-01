Live Commentary: Watford 0-0 Liverpool

As for Watford , they will move up four positions to ninth if they can get back to winning ways after last weekend's defeat to Hull City.

Just one point separates third and fifth, but Jurgen Klopp 's side will establish a four-point gap over fifth-place United if they can emerge victorious at Vicarage Road.

After Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all failed to win over the weekend, the door has been left open for Liverpool to strike a potentially significant blow in the race for a top-four place in the table.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Watford and Liverpool .

8 min Coutinho is really struggling, here. He is being given every chance to run it off but I would be surprised to see him continue. Adam Lallana is limbering up.

6 min Moments later, Coutinho picked up a knock with a similar turn and he has been forced to undergo some treatment. While off the pitch, Watford came forward with Niang shooting tamely at Mignolet.

4 min It has been a sharp start from both sides but it is Liverpool who show the more intent in the final third with Origi's turn winning a free kick. It was lofted into Can but his header was never going to trouble Gomes.

1 min Watford get us underway.

7.56pm It is time for the two teams to make their way out at Vicarage Road. The pressure is all on Liverpool and the Watford fans look intent on enjoying this Bank Holiday Monday offering. We will be underway very shortly.

7.49pm PREDICTION! As we have seen over the weekend, the pressure and fatigue is starting to get to some teams and we expect the same to happen to Liverpool tonight. The door has been left ajar but it will almost feel more testing to go through it. Watford have shown they are very capable in front of their own fans and we are backing them to claim a 2-1 win.

7.43pm Given his return to the bench, we should probably discuss the potential impact of the return of Adam Lallana, who hasn't been seen in a Liverpool shirt since the middle of March. With Sadio Mane also out of the team, his absence has been felt and if he gets on the pitch in the second half, Klopp will have high hopes of him adding to the seven goals and seven assists which he has also contributed this season.

7.37pm Up until more recently, Watford hadn't shown many signs of improvement from last season under Quique Sanchez Flores but three wins in a row has given the Hornets hope of a top-10 finish. It remains to be seen whether that would be enough to keep Mazzarri in a job but it shows the level in which Watford are reaching. They were considered relegation certainties when gaining promotion to the top flight but for the second season running, they have never been a factor in the fight for survival.

7.33pm The reverse fixture at Anfield came back in November, and it is fair to say that it was one-way traffic. Liverpool won the game 6-1 and in all fairness, it could have been a lot more. There was a ruthlessness about the Reds which they haven't shown of late, and it is something they need to recapture in these closing stages of the season. It would come as a huge disappointment if they did not remain in a Champions League spot and everyone associated with the club is aware that this is probably their biggest game of the campaign now.

7.26pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's fixture represents just the 28th meeting between the two clubs, with Liverpool winning 19 matches compared to just five for Watford. Since the turn of the Millennium, they have locked horns on eight occasions with Liverpool winning seven of them. Their one defeat came on their last visit to Vicarage Road as Watford ran out 3-0 victors. It remains Klopp's biggest setback since arriving at Anfield.

7.21pm As for Liverpool, the big news comes on the bench as both Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge make their returns after injury. The pair will be short of match fitness but it is a big boost to Klopp, who has been forced to name a number of inexperienced replacements recently.

7.18pm Despite their defeat last time out, Mazzarri has decided to make just the one alteration to his Watford starting lineup with Adrian Mariappa coming into the defence in place of Jose Holebas, who has been ruled out through injury.

7.14pm LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

7.13pm WATFORD SUBSTITUTES: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, Behrami, Success, Okaka

7.12pm WATFORD XI: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney, Niang

7.09pm Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the two teams...

7.08pm As for Watford, results at the weekend have left them in 13th place but such is the level in mid-table that they will move up to ninth place if they triumph this evening. Much is being made of Walter Mazzarri 's future but end the season in the top half of the standings and he could be grated the opportunity to remain with the Hornets next season.

7.04pm When Liverpool's trip to Vicarage Road was rearranged for a Monday night, they faced the possibility of dropping outside of the top four with both Manchester clubs having winnable games against the teams in the relegation zone. However, after the fixtures with Middlesbrough and Swansea City both ended in draws, Liverpool now have the chance to take advantage. Regardless of whether they win or lose tonight, they will still have plenty of work to do in order to seal a spot in the Champions League but success would give them a huge lift ahead of their closing three matches.