Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge back in Liverpool training

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms that Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are back in training and could be available for Monday's trip to face Watford.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are back in training ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Lallana has been sidelined since picking up a thigh strain on international duty with England last month, although the player himself hinted earlier this week that he will be available for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Sturridge, meanwhile, had been rumoured to be out of action for the remainder of the season due to a hip injury but returned to light training on Wednesday and could feature against the Hornets.

Captain Jordan Henderson remains sidelined, though, having been out of action since February with a foot injury.

"Adam is back in team training today for the first time, which is very, very good news. Hendo is not on the pitch so far and there's nothing new to say about [him]. Daniel is in team training again today too, and that's good," Klopp told reporters.

"Now we have to train with the boys to see how they are, what shape they are in and then see what we can do with them."

Liverpool could start the match against Watford outside the top four should both Manchester clubs win on Sunday afternoon.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
