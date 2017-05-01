May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Liverpool
 

Adam Lallana hints at return from injury against Watford

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana drops a strong hint that he will be ready to return from a hamstring injury in time for Monday's match at Watford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has suggested that he will be fit to return from injury when his side take on Watford at Vicarage Road next Monday.

The England international has been sidelined for the past five games with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to return to training with the team on Wednesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested after his side's surprise 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace that Lallana could be available for their next game, and the player himself has now dropped a strong hint that that will be the case.


Lallana has scored seven goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season.

Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Read Next:
Troy Deeney: 'Watford not good enough'
>
View our homepages for Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana hints at return from injury against Watford
 Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool's Emre Can supporting Manchester City against Manchester United
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Liverpool slip up against Crystal Palace again
Can "disappointed" but focused on late flourishSakho defends himself over celebrationWijnaldum: 'We will fight for top-four spot'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatKlopp hails "outstandingly good" Benteke
Klopp: 'Coutinho should have had penalty'Klopp: "We have one more month to stay positive"Team News: Liverpool unchanged for Palace clashReport: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonPremier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Watford News
Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana hints at return from injury against Watford
 Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Troy Deeney: 'Watford not good enough'
 Sam Clucas in action for Hull City on September 16, 2016
Result: Hull City remain out of Premier League bottom three with victory over Watford
Team News: Huddlestone, Dawson dropped for HullMazzarri warns against Watford complacencyMazzarri: 'I am 100% not leaving Watford'Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at WatfordWatford eye Ranieri as Mazzarri replacement?
Capoue delighted to reach 40-point markResult: Watford beat Swansea for third win in four gamesTeam News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashWalter Mazzarri bemoans poor 'luck'Result: Spurs thrash Watford to close gap on Chelsea
> Watford Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 