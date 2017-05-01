Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana drops a strong hint that he will be ready to return from a hamstring injury in time for Monday's match at Watford.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has suggested that he will be fit to return from injury when his side take on Watford at Vicarage Road next Monday.

The England international has been sidelined for the past five games with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to return to training with the team on Wednesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested after his side's surprise 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace that Lallana could be available for their next game, and the player himself has now dropped a strong hint that that will be the case.

T minus 6 days and counting: Watford on my mind pic.twitter.com/iwTiJLvQx3 — Adam Lallana (@officialAL20) April 25, 2017

Lallana has scored seven goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season.