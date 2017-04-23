Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-2
Crystal Palace
Coutinho (24')
Grujic (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (43', 74')
Milivojevic (60'), Benteke (90')

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from Crystal Palace defeat

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that his players will bounce back from their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 15:01 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to learn from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Reds suffered a significant setback in the race for a top-four spot as Palace came from behind to continue their own good form, with Christian Benteke returning to haunt his former club at Anfield.

Liverpool still sit third in the Premier League table, but they are now just three points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and have played two games more than the two teams directly below them in the standings.

"I'm pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that's no problem. I spoke to the boys after the game and told them that yes, it feels frustrating, it's disappointing, we made these mistakes but that defeats always make sense," he told reporters.

"You don't like it but there's a reason for them - not only what you did in the game, but also how you react after the game. There is one month to go; one wonderful football month with four games, so we will not give up, 100% not. The boys have delivered a lot of this excitement, but now it's really about serious football. Do what you have to do, and we will do.

"Maybe Adam Lallana (out injured since the end of March) is coming back for the next game, which of course would help us in different situations and that's good. We have now five or six days to train until Watford, so we will use it and then go to Watford. It will not be easy (to win) but possible and that's enough."

Liverpool face Watford next Monday before ending the season with matches against Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp hails "outstandingly good" Benteke
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Christian Benteke, Adam Lallana, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Christian Benteke is outstandingly good'
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Mamadou Sakho defends himself over celebration against Liverpool
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Liverpool slip up against Crystal Palace again
Wijnaldum: 'We will fight for top-four spot'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatKlopp: 'Coutinho should have had penalty'Klopp: "We have one more month to stay positive"Team News: Liverpool unchanged for Palace clash
Report: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonPremier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'Klopp: 'Liverpool now playing adult football'Klopp: Liverpool "an interesting project"Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Christian Benteke is outstandingly good'
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Mamadou Sakho defends himself over celebration against Liverpool
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Liverpool slip up against Crystal Palace again
Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace not safe yet'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatAllardyce hails "big result" at LiverpoolTeam News: Liverpool unchanged for Palace clashPalace keeping tabs on Rodriguez?
Sakho: 'I would gladly stay at Palace'Jurgen Klopp praises Mamadou Sakho formPreview: Liverpool vs. Crystal PalaceUEFA slams WADA over poor handling of Sakho caseKlopp wary of "major threat" Benteke
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 