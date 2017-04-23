Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that his players will bounce back from their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.

The Reds suffered a significant setback in the race for a top-four spot as Palace came from behind to continue their own good form, with Christian Benteke returning to haunt his former club at Anfield.

Liverpool still sit third in the Premier League table, but they are now just three points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and have played two games more than the two teams directly below them in the standings.

"I'm pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that's no problem. I spoke to the boys after the game and told them that yes, it feels frustrating, it's disappointing, we made these mistakes but that defeats always make sense," he told reporters.

"You don't like it but there's a reason for them - not only what you did in the game, but also how you react after the game. There is one month to go; one wonderful football month with four games, so we will not give up, 100% not. The boys have delivered a lot of this excitement, but now it's really about serious football. Do what you have to do, and we will do.

"Maybe Adam Lallana (out injured since the end of March) is coming back for the next game, which of course would help us in different situations and that's good. We have now five or six days to train until Watford, so we will use it and then go to Watford. It will not be easy (to win) but possible and that's enough."

Liverpool face Watford next Monday before ending the season with matches against Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.