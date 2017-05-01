May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69')
LIVE
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho forced off early after suffering injury at Watford

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Philippe Coutinho is forced off early with an injury during Liverpool's Premier League game against Watford at Vicarage Road.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 20:25 UK

Liverpool suffered a blow in the early stages of their Premier League match against Watford when Philippe Coutinho was forced off with injury.

The Brazilian hobbled off the pitch 13 minutes into the match at Vicarage Road after getting caught by Adrian Mariappa during a tussle for the ball.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Coutinho attempting to carry on, but he struggled to move without limping and was eventually substituted.

Adam Lallana, who has been on the sidelines for the past five weeks with a thigh injury, was selected by manager Jurgen Klopp to take the playmaker's place.

Coutinho made his way down the tunnel and later returned to the bench with ice on his right thigh, indicating that he is suffering with a dead leg.

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
