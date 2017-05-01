Philippe Coutinho is forced off early with an injury during Liverpool's Premier League game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool suffered a blow in the early stages of their Premier League match against Watford when Philippe Coutinho was forced off with injury.

The Brazilian hobbled off the pitch 13 minutes into the match at Vicarage Road after getting caught by Adrian Mariappa during a tussle for the ball.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Coutinho attempting to carry on, but he struggled to move without limping and was eventually substituted.

Adam Lallana, who has been on the sidelines for the past five weeks with a thigh injury, was selected by manager Jurgen Klopp to take the playmaker's place.

Coutinho made his way down the tunnel and later returned to the bench with ice on his right thigh, indicating that he is suffering with a dead leg.

