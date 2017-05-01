May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69')
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Pepe Reina hails Emre Can's spectacular goal for Liverpool against Watford

Pepe Reina hails Liverpool midfielder Emre Can following his overhead kick against Watford at Vicarage Road.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina took time out to tweet his amazement at Emre Can's goal against Watford at Vicarage Road.

As a rather lacklustre first half was drawing to a close, Can got on the end of Lucas Leiva's lofted ball into the box and with an overhead kick, sent it into the back of the net.

The goal, which was struck two minutes into stoppage time, stunned the crowd, and Reina it seems as he tweeted: "What a goal that is..."

Reina spent nine years playing for the Merseyside outfit before joining Bayern Munich for a season and then permanently joining Napoli in 2015.

Can has scored four times in the Premier League this season, and tonight's marked the first goal that Watford have conceded in the top flight on home soil in five hours and 19 minutes.

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
