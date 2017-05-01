Pepe Reina hails Liverpool midfielder Emre Can following his overhead kick against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina took time out to tweet his amazement at Emre Can's goal against Watford at Vicarage Road.

As a rather lacklustre first half was drawing to a close, Can got on the end of Lucas Leiva's lofted ball into the box and with an overhead kick, sent it into the back of the net.

The goal, which was struck two minutes into stoppage time, stunned the crowd, and Reina it seems as he tweeted: "What a goal that is..."

What a goal that is...😱😍!! #WatLiv — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 1, 2017

Reina spent nine years playing for the Merseyside outfit before joining Bayern Munich for a season and then permanently joining Napoli in 2015.

Can has scored four times in the Premier League this season, and tonight's marked the first goal that Watford have conceded in the top flight on home soil in five hours and 19 minutes.

