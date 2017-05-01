Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge return from injury to be named on the bench for Liverpool's match against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge have returned from injury to be named on the bench for Liverpool's match against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has been without Lallana for the last five weeks after he suffered a thigh injury while on England duty, but he could make an appearance tonight.

Sturridge missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace with a hip problem, but he is also named among the substitutes tonight.

There are no alterations to the starting XI as Divock Origi joins Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino in attack, but there is one change for Watford this evening.

Manager Walter Mazzarri has brought in Adrian Mariappa to replace Jose Holebas, who has been left out of the squad this evening due to injury.

Liverpool can strengthen their position in the top four with a win at Vicarage Road.

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney, Niang

Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, Behrami, Success, Okaka

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Lallana, Sturridge, Klavan, Alexander

