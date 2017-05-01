May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
Liverpool
 
LIVE

Team News: Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge named on Liverpool bench for Watford clash

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge return from injury to be named on the bench for Liverpool's match against Watford at Vicarage Road.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge have returned from injury to be named on the bench for Liverpool's match against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has been without Lallana for the last five weeks after he suffered a thigh injury while on England duty, but he could make an appearance tonight.

Sturridge missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace with a hip problem, but he is also named among the substitutes tonight.

There are no alterations to the starting XI as Divock Origi joins Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino in attack, but there is one change for Watford this evening.

Manager Walter Mazzarri has brought in Adrian Mariappa to replace Jose Holebas, who has been left out of the squad this evening due to injury.

Liverpool can strengthen their position in the top four with a win at Vicarage Road.

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney, Niang
Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, Behrami, Success, Okaka

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Lallana, Sturridge, Klavan, Alexander

Follow Sports Mole's live commentary of the match here.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic praises "unbelievable" Sturridge
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Divock Origi, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Walter Mazzarri, Adrian Mariappa, Jose Holebas, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-0 Liverpool
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Team News: Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge named on Liverpool bench for Watford clash
 Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
John Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk
Lucas wants perfect finish for LiverpoolKlopp: 'Brewster has made outstanding progress'Klopp tells Mourinho to stop complainingMarco Silva calls for Markovic improvementJurgen Klopp 'not giving up on Isco'
Liverpool youngster arrested after alleged assaultKlopp positive over Mamadou Sakho injuryBilic praises "unbelievable" SturridgeKlopp defends new Lovren contractLallana, Sturridge back in training
> Liverpool Homepage
More Watford News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-0 Liverpool
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Team News: Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge named on Liverpool bench for Watford clash
 Roberto Pereyra of Udinese Calcio celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Friuli on January 6, 2014
Agent: 'Roberto Pereyra to remain at Watford'
Lallana, Sturridge back in trainingMazzarri: 'Watford owner happy with me'PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Lallana hints at return against WatfordTroy Deeney: 'Watford not good enough'
Result: Hull claim gutsy win over WatfordTeam News: Huddlestone, Dawson dropped for HullMazzarri warns against Watford complacencyMazzarri: 'I am 100% not leaving Watford'Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at Watford
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 