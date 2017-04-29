Jurgen Klopp hints at Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster having to wait until next season for his Premier League debut, but admits he has been making "outstanding steps".

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster may have to wait until next season for his Premier League debut, but admits he has made "outstanding steps" in recent months.

The 17-year-old academy striker could have become the first player born in the year 2000 to play in the Premier League last weekend after being named in the squad against Crystal Palace, but he remained on the bench.

With Daniel Sturridge back in training, Brewster's chances of being included for Monday's visit to Watford are slim, and his inclusion in the England squad for the European Under-17 Championships means it is likely he will not be around for the end of Liverpool's campaign.

"Rhian made outstanding steps in the last few months," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "The Talent Group [the academy's most promising youngsters] are training one time a week here at Melwood with [first-team coach] Pep Lijnders and I can see them then.

"I've known him for probably more than a year and how it is with boys at his age, they grow and that's good. He is physically stronger, a wonderfully skilled boy, real striker, good finisher, and fantastic work ethic.

"But, if all players are fit in the squad, then he will not be in the squad in the moment, of course not, why should he? He's 17 years old now and already plays U23s, that's a wonderful step for him [and] the next step in his development.

"He was on the bench last week because we thought he deserved it and we could use him at the right moment. The game was not for this but it doesn't mean that it will not happen in the future. He's on a very good way, honestly, a very, very good boy."

Brewster followed up his first experience of the bench by playing for the U23s on Monday night where he provided two assists as the Reds beat Manchester City 3-2 at Prenton Park.