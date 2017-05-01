General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Lucas Leiva: 'Liverpool aiming for perfect finish and Champions League spot'

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is targeting a perfect finish to the Premier League season to secure a top-four spot and Champions League football.
Reporter

Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has targeted a perfect finish to the season in a bid to claim a Premier League top-four berth.

The Reds travel to Watford on Monday night as they aim to claim the first of four victories that would likely steer them back into the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's charges sit third in the table going into the game at Vicarage Road, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City and one point ahead of Manchester United in fifth.

"All the teams have a chance and we know we have to win games to finish there," Lucas told Sky Sports News. "That's the pressure we have at the moment but we have just have to do our best to win our next four games, and if we do that the chances are we'll finish in the top four. But you never know.

"We know how big the Champions League is, especially for this club. We had a very good year last year playing in European games and it's always important to help attract players, keep developing this squad and everything around us.

"There's something special [going on at the club] I'd say. The group of players we have and the manager knows what it takes to win. We've seen how much we've improved in the last 18 months as a team and as a club. Everyone is a lot more positive because he arrived here and gave us that extra energy."

Liverpool were last in the Champions League in 2014.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Your Comments
