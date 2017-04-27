General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool's new kit to mark 125th anniversary

Liverpool reveal their new home kit for the 2017-18 campaign as they mark their 125th anniversary.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:12 UK

Liverpool and kit manufacturers New Balance have officially unveiled the club's new kit for the 2017-18 campaign.

Next season will mark the club's 125th anniversary, and the kit will "take inspiration" from important moments in the history of the Merseyside giants.

The shirt is said to have a "darker red tone" - similar to that worn during the Bill Shankly era - while the 96 emblem to commemorate the tragic events at Hillsborough in 1989 will also feature on the shirt.

Liverpool players model the new home kit for the 2017-18 season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: "There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special.

"Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest - we'll wear it with pride."

Supporters will be able to purchase the kit on May 19.

The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Read Next:
Former Liverpool captain Moran dies aged 83
>
View our homepages for Bill Shankly, Jordan Henderson, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Napoli consider move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi?
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City plan move for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Liverpool willing to break transfer record for £50m Virgil van Dijk?
Liverpool's new kit to mark 125th anniversaryAllardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'Arsenal 'close to opening Oxlade-Chamberlain talks'Sturridge 'could play before end of season'Liverpool to move for teenage defender?
Kevin Stewart 'has hernia operation'Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" Liverpool tieDaniel Sturridge played final game for Liverpool?Lallana hints at return against WatfordEmre Can supporting Man City in derby
> Liverpool Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 