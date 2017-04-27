Liverpool's new kit to mark 125th anniversary

Liverpool reveal their new home kit for the 2017-18 campaign as they mark their 125th anniversary.

Liverpool and kit manufacturers New Balance have officially unveiled the club's new kit for the 2017-18 campaign.

Next season will mark the club's 125th anniversary, and the kit will "take inspiration" from important moments in the history of the Merseyside giants.

The shirt is said to have a "darker red tone" - similar to that worn during the Bill Shankly era - while the 96 emblem to commemorate the tragic events at Hillsborough in 1989 will also feature on the shirt.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: "There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special.

"Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest - we'll wear it with pride."

Supporters will be able to purchase the kit on May 19.