Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool might be challenging for title were it not for injuries'

Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool would be challenging for the Premier League title had injuries not hampered his side over the course of the season.
Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool would be challenging for the Premier League title had injuries not hindered his side over the course of the season.

The Reds host Crystal Palace on Sunday with Klopp facing a potential defensive crisis as three of his usual centre-backs - Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Leiva - are all doubts for the fixture.

Klopp admitted that he has been left wondering what might have been had he had a full squad to choose from throughout the campaign, with his side currently sat nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

"I think we can all agree that if we could have played our first 12 or 13 for the whole season, and we are only six, seven, eight points away from the very interesting region of the table, then it's not unlikely that it could have worked," the German told Sky Sports News.

"But it's not important now because we don't know for sure. It's not allowed to look back. We have to find a line-up solution for the next game.

"What I can say is that we really need all our passion in a situation like this. I said a few days ago that it's not about playing the best football, it's about getting results. Most of the time it works if we've got a good plan but the passion is really important.

"We need all the passion from the stands. It's Anfield. We've had two away games. It feels like we last played here eight weeks ago or something, but it was only two or three weeks. Now we are back."

Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson have all missed significant periods of the current campaign due to injury.

Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool trio doubtful for Palace match
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
