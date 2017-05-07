May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton
 

Team News: Liverpool field unchanged starting XI for fourth consecutive game

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool remain unchanged for the fourth consecutive game as they host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 13:04 UK

Liverpool have named an unchanged starting XI for the fourth consecutive game as they host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho has shaken off the dead leg he suffered in Monday's 1-0 win over Watford to line up for the Reds, who are chasing a top-four spot.

Meanwhile, the Saints have made just the one change from the side claimed a goalless draw against Hull City last weekend, with midfielder James Ward-Prowse replacing forward Nathan Redmond.

Claude Puel's charges are 12th in the table but are hoping to seal a top-half finish with five fixtures left to play.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Wijnaldum, Can, Firmino, Origi, Coutinho
Subs: Karius, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Alexander-Arnold

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Davis, Tadic, Gabbiadini, Boufal
Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Pied, Hassen

Follow all the action from Anfield with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
