Liverpool have named an unchanged starting XI for the fourth consecutive game as they host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho has shaken off the dead leg he suffered in Monday's 1-0 win over Watford to line up for the Reds, who are chasing a top-four spot.

Meanwhile, the Saints have made just the one change from the side claimed a goalless draw against Hull City last weekend, with midfielder James Ward-Prowse replacing forward Nathan Redmond.

Claude Puel's charges are 12th in the table but are hoping to seal a top-half finish with five fixtures left to play.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Wijnaldum, Can, Firmino, Origi, Coutinho

Subs: Karius, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Alexander-Arnold

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Davis, Tadic, Gabbiadini, Boufal

Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Pied, Hassen

Follow all the action from Anfield with Sports Mole's live text commentary.