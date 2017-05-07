May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton
 

Philippe Coutinho makes return to Liverpool training

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho makes a return to training ahead of his side's Premier League fixture with Southampton.
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has revealed that he is feeling "very well" after returning to training ahead of his side's Premier League contest with Southampton.

On Monday night, Coutinho had to be substituted during the early stages of the 1-0 win away at Watford but after a couple of days on the sidelines, it appears that he is ready to make an appearance at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "The injury is much better. It was a hard tackle and what happened was a dead leg. It caused a lot of pain in the area I was hit, but the pain has reduced now.

"At the moment, I am feeling very well - the first couple of days were the most painful. Of course, when you have to come out of such an important game like this one, and when you leave that early, it frustrates you, but thanks to God it was nothing major - just a strong tackle."

Coutinho has been one of Liverpool's most influential players this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists from 28 league outings.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
