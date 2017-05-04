Barcelona reportedly retain an interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, despite the Brazilian recently signing a new deal at Anfield.

Barcelona have reportedly decided to step up their interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine campaign for the Premier League side, contributing 10 goals and six assists from 28 Premier League appearances, while he recently signed a long-term deal at Anfield.

However, he has been strongly linked with a switch to Barcelona and according to Spanish outlet Sport, that remains an option for the Catalan giants.

It has been claimed that there are a number of obstacles to overcome - including the valuation of both clubs and how Coutinho would fit into the wage structure - but he remains on their shortlist ahead of next season.

It is suggested that Liverpool would demand a fee in the region of £70m for Coutinho, which they received for Luis Suarez in 2014.