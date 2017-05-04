New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona maintain interest in Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho?

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Barcelona reportedly retain an interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, despite the Brazilian recently signing a new deal at Anfield.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Barcelona have reportedly decided to step up their interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine campaign for the Premier League side, contributing 10 goals and six assists from 28 Premier League appearances, while he recently signed a long-term deal at Anfield.

However, he has been strongly linked with a switch to Barcelona and according to Spanish outlet Sport, that remains an option for the Catalan giants.

It has been claimed that there are a number of obstacles to overcome - including the valuation of both clubs and how Coutinho would fit into the wage structure - but he remains on their shortlist ahead of next season.

It is suggested that Liverpool would demand a fee in the region of £70m for Coutinho, which they received for Luis Suarez in 2014.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
