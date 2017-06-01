New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool complete deal for Norwegian youngster Edvard Sandvik Tagseth

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool complete the signing of 16-year-old Edvard Sandvik Tagseth, who joins the club from Norwegian outfit Neset FK.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Norwegian teenager Edvard Sandvik Tagseth has completed a move to Liverpool.

Back in 2015, a deal was put in place for the youngster to link up with the Premier League giants once he turned 16.

It has now been confirmed that the player has arrived on Merseyside after he was pictured signing his contract alongside Under-18 coach Steven Gerrard and academy director Alex Ingethorpe.

Tagseth will now continue his development playing under Gerrard, with a potential debut with the first team unlikely over during the upcoming season despite Tagseth earning rave reviews back in his homeland.

The midfielder has been spending time playing for fourth-tier club Neset FK.

 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
