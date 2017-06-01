Liverpool complete the signing of 16-year-old Edvard Sandvik Tagseth, who joins the club from Norwegian outfit Neset FK.

Norwegian teenager Edvard Sandvik Tagseth has completed a move to Liverpool.

Back in 2015, a deal was put in place for the youngster to link up with the Premier League giants once he turned 16.

It has now been confirmed that the player has arrived on Merseyside after he was pictured signing his contract alongside Under-18 coach Steven Gerrard and academy director Alex Ingethorpe.

Tagseth will now continue his development playing under Gerrard, with a potential debut with the first team unlikely over during the upcoming season despite Tagseth earning rave reviews back in his homeland.

The midfielder has been spending time playing for fourth-tier club Neset FK.