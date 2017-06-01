AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe will reportedly reject Manchester City's advances in favour of joining Real Madrid when he leaves the Ligue 1 champions.

AS Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided that he will sign for Real Madrid when he chooses to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

After scoring 26 goals in all competitions this season, the 18-year-old is attracting attention from all over Europe and Manchester City were said to be interest in spending big money on the French teenager.

However, according to Marca, Mbappe has no intention of making the switch to the Etihad Stadium with Real Madrid his preferred destination.

It has been claimed that he remains undecided over where to play his football next season, with remaining at Monaco still an option as they look to build on a campaign which included winning France's top flight and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Nevertheless, it appears that he only has eyes on playing under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu and even if a move does not materialise this summer, he is only likely to spend another 12 months in Monte Carlo.