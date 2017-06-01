Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is "open to every option" when it comes to the transfer market.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has acknowledged that he will look to take advantage of his links with agent Jorge Mendes.

Santo - who was unveiled at Molineux on Thursday - is a client of Mendes, who will be used by owners Fosun International to sign players during the summer transfer window.

However, while managing director Laurie Dalrymple has denied suggestions that Mendes has full control over incomings, Santo has indicated that he is "open to every option" made available to him.

The 43-year-old told reporters: "I am a client of the best agent in the world. He does his job. I do my job.

"This (transfers) is the task of the club. We started working yesterday. We have to get good players. if they are British, German or whatever as long as they perform. We are open to every option."

Santo has moved to the West Midlands after being sacked as Porto boss last month.