Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Saul Niguez: 'Diego Costa welcome back at Atletico Madrid'

Saul Niguez insists that Chelsea forward Diego Costa "would be well received" if he re-joined Atletico Madrid this summer. Read more.

Report: Huddersfield Town want Fraizer Campbell

A report claims that Huddersfield Town want to sign Crystal Palace forward Fraizer Campbell, who is available on a free transfer this summer. Read more.

Agent: 'Ricardo Rodriguez closing on AC Milan move'

The agent of Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez reveals that his client is closing on a move to AC Milan. Read more.

Kylian Mbappe: "The advice of Didier Deschamps counts"

AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe suggests that France boss Didier Deschamps could play a role in his future as speculation surrounding the teenager gathers pace. Read more.

Arsenal 'activate Henry Onyekuru release clause'

A report claims that Arsenal activate the release clause of KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, which stands at £6.8m. Read more.

Sporting Lisbon's Ryan Gauld: 'I want to stay abroad'

Sporting Lisbon winger Ryan Gauld plays down suggestions that he could move to either England or Scotland in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'

A report claims that French attacker Antoine Griezmann informs Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Chelsea 'want Alphonse Areola to replace Asmir Begovic'

A report claims that Chelsea want Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who has joined Bournemouth. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain want Danny Rose this summer

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain will battle Manchester United for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer. Read more.

Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton

A report claims that Everton want to bring AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang to Goodison Park in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Bruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'

A report claims that Portuguese centre-back Bruno Alves flies to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers. Read more.

AC Milan sign Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal

AC Milan sign Argentina centre-back Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal from Villarreal, with the 26-year-old reportedly costing £15.6m. Read more.

Leicester City 'want substantial Riyad Mahrez fee'

A report claims that Riyad Mahrez will not be allowed to leave Leicester City this summer unless the Foxes receive a "substantial" fee. Read more.

Andres Iniesta to "make an honest decision" on Barcelona future

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is still deliberating over his future at Camp Nou, but says that he will make "an honest decision" over whether to sign a new deal. Read more.

Liverpool sign young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea

England youth striker Dominic Solanke will swap Chelsea for Liverpool on July 1 once his Stamford Bridge contract expires. Read more.

Bournemouth confirm signing of Asmir Begovic from Chelsea

Bournemouth confirm the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea, bringing an end to his two-year spell in West London. Read more.

Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester City

Winger Riyad Mahrez says that he has asked to leave Leicester City this summer. Read more.

Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth will look to develop Jordon Ibe'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe suggests that he is not concerned by Jordon Ibe failing to make much of an impact in his first season at the club. Read more.

Gaetan Bong signs new Brighton & Hove Albion contract

Brighton & Hove Albion announce that defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium. Read more.

Crewe Alexandra consider move for Wes Brown?

Crewe Alexandra are reportedly keen on signing former Manchester United defender Wes Brown. Read more.

Andrea Ranocchia an option for Newcastle United?

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia - who has just completed a loan spell with Hull City - could reportedly emerge as an option for Newcastle United. Read more.

Moussa Sissoko: 'I want talks with Mauricio Pochettino'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko says that he wants to hold an "honest conversation" regarding his future with head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Read more.

Newcastle United, Watford keen on Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki?

Newcastle United and Watford are reportedly keen on securing a deal for Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera to reject interest from Barcelona?

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly ready to reject any interest in his signature from Barcelona. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers take interest in Ghana international Phil Ofosu-Ayeh?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly take an interest in signing Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, who is expected to leave Eintracht Braunschweig this summer. Read more.

Liverpool to complete deal for Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke?

Liverpool will reportedly sign Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke once a fee has been agreed upon at a tribunal. Read more.

Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth's £10m bid for Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea reportedly accept a £10m bid from Bournemouth for second-string goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Read more.

Manchester United 'in driving seat to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose'

Manchester United are reportedly favourites to seal the signature of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer. Read more.

Manchester City chairman insists Sergio Aguero is going nowhere this summer

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak insists that Sergio Aguero will not be leaving the club this summer. Read more.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner to contact Jurgen Klopp over Danny Ward stay

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner reveals that he will contact his friend Jurgen Klopp about keeping hold of Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward. Read more.

Atletico's Saul Niguez not worried if Antoine Griezmann joins Manchester United

Saul Niguez insists that Atletico Madrid will cope if they lose Antoine Griezmann, who has been heavily linked to Manchester United. Read more.