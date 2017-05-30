A report claims that Huddersfield Town want to sign Crystal Palace forward Fraizer Campbell, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Fraizer Campbell.

The 29-year-old failed to start a single Premier League match for Palace during the 2016-17 campaign, while he managed just one goal in 12 substitute appearances for the Eagles.

The former Manchester United striker will be available on a free transfer this summer after failing to gain a new contract at Selhurst Park, and according to The Sun, Huddersfield boss David Wagner is keen on a move as he builds a squad for the Premier League.

Huddersfield were promoted to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years when they overcame Reading on penalties in the Championship playoff final on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell started his professional career with Man United, and has since represented Hull City, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Cardiff City in the English game.