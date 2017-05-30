New Transfer Talk header

Kylian Mbappe: "The advice of Didier Deschamps counts"

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe suggests that France boss Didier Deschamps could play a role in his future as speculation surrounding the teenager gathers pace.
AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe has suggested that France boss Didier Deschamps could play a role in his future.

Mbappe is currently one of the most in-demand youngsters in world football, with the 18-year-old netting 26 times for Monaco in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City are just three of the clubs that have been linked with a move for a player that struck 15 Ligue 1 goals in just 17 starts last term.

The teenager is currently on international duty ahead of France's fixtures with Paraguay, Sweden and England, and he has suggested that national team manager Deschamps could have a role to play in his own plans.

"The advice of [Deschamps] counts. That will not guide my choice, but it will count. I do not think I will go to his office to ask. But there's plenty of time to think about all this. There are important matches for France," Mbappe told reporters.

Mbappe made his France debut against Luxembourg in March.

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
