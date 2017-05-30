Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko says that he wants to hold an "honest conversation" regarding his future with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino spent £30m on the French international last summer, but after failing to impress he was restricted to just eight starts in the Premier League.

It has led to the former Newcastle United man contemplating his future, and he has acknowledged that he is keen for talks with his boss.

The 27-year-old told L'Equipe: "I would like him to communicate better. I want a completely honest conversation to see what they plan to do, what they are seeing in terms of my future.

"From that moment on, everything will be clearer in my head."

Sissoko made just one start during the final three months of the season.