Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak insists that Sergio Aguero will not be leaving the club this summer.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has refuted speculation that Sergio Aguero could leave the club this summer.

There were rumours midway through the season that the Argentine may consider moving elsewhere after Gabriel Jesus's arrival in January.

Manager Pep Guardiola opted to start the 20-year-old Brazilian instead of Aguero, but the pair proved that they can play together in the final two Premier League games of the season.

When asked if Aguero will be at the club next season, Khladoon told the club's official website: "Absolutely, there has never been a doubt about that. I have read a lot about speculation on this, and it is ridiculous.

"Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world, and we are a team that aspires to win in every competition. Having Aguero part of the squad is an absolute must, and it is has never been in doubt."

The 28-year-old, who scored 30 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this season, has been part of the City fabric for the past six years.