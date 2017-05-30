New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'want Alphonse Areola to replace Asmir Begovic'

Alphonse 'Hands off my' Areola saves a shot from Fernando Torres during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016
A report claims that Chelsea want Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who has joined Bournemouth.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who has agreed to join Bournemouth.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Begovic is to depart Chelsea to link-up with fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth, leaving the Blues short of cover for undisputed number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

According to The Sun, Chelsea boss Conte wants Areola to become his number two for the 2017-18 campaign, although the Italian faces a fight to convince the French stopper, who started 15 times for PSG last season.

Areola eventually lost his place to Kevin Trapp, however, and it is understood that the 24-year-old could be open to a move to England.

Experienced stopper Eduardo recently signed a new one-year deal with Chelsea, but the Portuguese is still considered third in the goalkeeping stakes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
