Bournemouth confirm the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea, bringing an end to his two-year spell in West London.

Asmir Begovic has departed Chelsea after agreeing terms on a long-term contract with Bournemouth in a deal thought to be worth £10m.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international leaves Stamford Bridge after a two-season spell that saw him make 17 league starts, two of which came in their title-winning campaign of 2016-17.

Bournemouth attempted to sign the 29-year-old in January but were knocked back in their pursuit, though after opening talks with the Blues last week a deal has now been struck.

Begovic, who made more than 170 appearances for Stoke City prior to joining the Blues in 2015, is "really excited" to take the next step in his career after spending two years as a back-up to Thibaut Courtois.

"AFC Bournemouth is an exciting, ambitious club which has everything in place for a very bright future," he told his new club's official website. "Being part of a title-winning team at Chelsea was amazing but I felt now was the right time to move on because I want to be playing regular football.

"I am coming into an important part of my career and I want to show people what I am capable of. When I spoke to Eddie Howe I knew AFC Bournemouth was the right club for me and I want to bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch.

"I'm really excited to be part of the journey here and hope I can help take the club to another level."

Begovic spent a short time on loan at the Vitality Stadium in 2007, making eight appearances before returning to parent club Portsmouth.