Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth's £10m bid for Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea reportedly accept a £10m bid from Bournemouth for second-string goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Chelsea have reportedly accepted a £10m offer from Bournemouth for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Cherries were heavily linked with the shot-stopper in the January transfer window, but it is believed that manager Antonio Conte refused the move because he could not find a replacement in time.

Now, though, it appears that the transfer will go ahead after a fee was agreed, but Begovic is yet to have a medical or agree personal terms, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bosnian has struggled for first-team action since becoming Thibaut Courtois's number two in 2015, and this season he played in just two Premier League games.

Begovic is not the only Chelsea player that Bournemouth have been linked to, with reports claiming that Eddie Howe and the club want to also cut deals for Nathan Ake, while soon-to-be free agent John Terry is also thought to be a target.

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'
