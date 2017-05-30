A report claims that Riyad Mahrez will not be allowed to leave Leicester City this summer unless the Foxes receive a "substantial" fee.

Riyad Mahrez will reportedly not be allowed to leave Leicester City this summer unless the Foxes receive a "substantial" fee.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mahrez revealed that he will actively seek a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer, just 12 months after helping the club win the Premier League title.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester are desperate to keep the Algerian international, but would be open to selling in this transfer window if a club came up with a "substantial" offer.

The same report, however, claims that the Foxes have not received any bids for Mahrez over the last 12 months, while the attacker does not have a release clause in the four-year contract that he penned last summer.

The 26-year-old cost Leicester just £560,000 from Le Havre in 2014, and he has gone on to score 35 times in 138 appearances for the English club.

Arsenal and AS Monaco have both been linked with a move since Mahrez's desire to move became clear.