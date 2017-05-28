Jamie Carragher reignites Danny Simpson feud

Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher reignites his Twitter feud with Danny Simpson by referring to the Leicester full-back as a snake.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 20:34 UK

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has reignited his Twitter feud with Leicester City's Danny Simpson by referring to him as a snake.

The pair clashed on social media earlier this year when Simpson questioned Carragher's decision to wear an Everton shirt while filming a piece with Romelu Lukaku at the Toffees' training ground.

Carragher went on to question Simpson's role in the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri, who was given his marching orders by the club amid reports of player unrest just nine months after leading them to the title.

Despite the spat having calmed down since then, Carragher could not resist the temptation to have another pop at the full-back on Twitter today.


Carragher made 737 appearances for Liverpool during his career, helping the club to 11 trophies.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Danny Simpson during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Simpson urges Leicester teammates to stay
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher, Romelu Lukaku, Claudio Ranieri, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Simon Mignolet: 'Stoke City match was turning point in Liverpool career'
 Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher reignites Danny Simpson feud
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Emre Can wins Premier League Goal of the Season award
Liverpool 'to enter Benjamin Mendy race'Klopp to break transfer record for Keita?Gerrard: Liverpool "blessed" to have KloppTite 'unsurprised' Barca want CoutinhoAlex Manninger to retire from football
Liverpool reject Celtic bid for Wilson?Carragher mocks Terry over contrived subKlopp may have to wait for transfersResult: Liverpool cruise to victory in SydneyLive Commentary: Sydney FC 0-3 Liverpool - as it happened
> Liverpool Homepage
More Leicester City News
Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher reignites Danny Simpson feud
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Report: Watford want £35m for skipper Troy Deeney
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
Leicester City 'open talks with Craig Shakespeare over permanent deal'
Simpson urges Leicester teammates to stayReport: Guardiola eyes Schmeichel moveLeicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for Leicester
Ranieri: 'Shakespeare deserves chance'Ranieri: 'Martial is my best signing'Preview: Leicester City vs. BournemouthWasilewski to leave Leicester at end of seasonShakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'
> Leicester City Homepage


 