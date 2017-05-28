Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher reignites his Twitter feud with Danny Simpson by referring to the Leicester full-back as a snake.

The pair clashed on social media earlier this year when Simpson questioned Carragher's decision to wear an Everton shirt while filming a piece with Romelu Lukaku at the Toffees' training ground.

Carragher went on to question Simpson's role in the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri, who was given his marching orders by the club amid reports of player unrest just nine months after leading them to the title.

Despite the spat having calmed down since then, Carragher could not resist the temptation to have another pop at the full-back on Twitter today.

Carragher made 737 appearances for Liverpool during his career, helping the club to 11 trophies.