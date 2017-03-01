Leicester City defender Danny Simpson and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher get embroiled in a Twitter argument.

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson and Jamie Carragher have had a war of words on Twitter, with the former Liverpool centre-back referring to rumours that the players complained about Claudio Ranieri prior to his sacking.

The row started off with Simpson criticising Carragher for wearing an Everton training kit while filming with Sky Sports at the Toffees' Finch Farm training ground.

The retired footballer, who now works as a TV pundit for Sky, spent 17 years playing for Liverpool, but as a boy supported the Reds' Merseyside rivals Everton.

Carragher responded to Simpson's jibe by questioning the Foxes' rejuvenated performance in Monday night's 3-1 victory over Liverpool, just four days after Ranieri was sacked.

Simpson, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, helped Leicester win the Premier League title last year, but now he and his teammates reside just two points above the relegation zone.

In a series of tweets, Carragher asked the defender directly if he was one of the players reported to have had a meeting with Leicester's owners in Seville a few days before Ranieri was sacked.

Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 training in a Man City Training shirt pic.twitter.com/fgjOOLqKdl — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!! https://t.co/Paefz3fqOd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

@dannysimpson Sorry if that offends you, I was talking about your careers as a whole. Great respect for what you all achieved. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

@GNev2 I could tell. I'm sorry but regardless of being a pundit you are man united through and through and you would never do that — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

@dannysimpson @GNev2 Get out of his a**e! If we're getting things off our chest did you go & see the owner in Seville? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

@Carra23 I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven't 👍🏽 😂 🏆 — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

Thought you had more? You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!!

Quiet on Seville Daniel. 🤔 https://t.co/UWu1hZwIiA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017