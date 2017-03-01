Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher embroiled in Twitter spat

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher get embroiled in a Twitter argument.
Leicester City defender Danny Simpson and Jamie Carragher have had a war of words on Twitter, with the former Liverpool centre-back referring to rumours that the players complained about Claudio Ranieri prior to his sacking.

The row started off with Simpson criticising Carragher for wearing an Everton training kit while filming with Sky Sports at the Toffees' Finch Farm training ground.

The retired footballer, who now works as a TV pundit for Sky, spent 17 years playing for Liverpool, but as a boy supported the Reds' Merseyside rivals Everton.

Carragher responded to Simpson's jibe by questioning the Foxes' rejuvenated performance in Monday night's 3-1 victory over Liverpool, just four days after Ranieri was sacked.

Simpson, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, helped Leicester win the Premier League title last year, but now he and his teammates reside just two points above the relegation zone.

In a series of tweets, Carragher asked the defender directly if he was one of the players reported to have had a meeting with Leicester's owners in Seville a few days before Ranieri was sacked.










