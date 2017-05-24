Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher jokes that he wanted to copy John Terry in coming off early on in the Reds' post-season friendly win over Sydney FC.

Jamie Carragher has taken a dig at John Terry by suggesting that he was hoping to be withdrawn in the 23rd minute of Liverpool's post-season friendly with Sydney FC.

Terry was widely ridiculed for his contrived Stamford Bridge send-off last weekend, which saw him start Chelsea's final league game of the season and make way 26 minutes in.

It later emerged that the outgoing Blues skipper was behind the early substitution, marking the number that he has famously worn during his two-decade stint in West London, and Carragher has become the latest to put the boot in.

"I was waiting to come off in the 23rd minute!" he tweeted in a Twitter exchange following the Reds' 3-0 win Down Under. "Clean sheet, passing exemplary, set pieces fine & only just off a 24 hr flight 8 hrs ago!!!!"

Steven Gerrard was also a part of Liverpool's starting lineup at the ANZ Stadium on Wednesday morning, with all three goals coming in the first half.