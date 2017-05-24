Live Commentary: Sydney FC vs. Liverpool

10.48am hat away form contributed to Liverpool finishing a full 16 points - and crucially four places - better off than last season, so the improvement under Jurgen Klopp has been clear to see in his first full season at the helm. Of course, this year they had a much lighter schedule than last season, when they reached the League Cup final and the Europa League final, but the team do certainly seem to be heading in the right direction at the moment.

10.46am Only Chelsea and Manchester City amassed more points on the road in the Premier League this season, with Liverpool winning 10, drawing five and losing four of their away games to give them a final points tally of 35. The Reds also scored 33 goals in their 19 away games, a tally only Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal could beat. Of course, a trip all the way to Sydney where they have arrived just 24 hours before kickoff is a little different than popping down to London, but Liverpool have been good on the road this season.

10.44am A 3-0 win over Boro at Anfield may have been enough to complete the job on Sunday, but it was Liverpool's away form which really pushed them over the line during the closing stages of the campaign. The Reds won their last four away games of the season and were unbeaten in five - a run which stretched back to February 27 when they were beaten by Leicester City in the first game after Claudio Ranieri's sacking. Tonight's game won't count towards the official records, but a win would make it five in a row away from home for the first time since January 2015.

10.42am Liverpool's home form had given Arsenal some hope of sneaking back into the top four, but they still ended the season in pretty good form with just one defeat from their final 12 games - a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield. Perhaps even more notably, Liverpool's much-maligned defence ended the campaign with four clean sheets in a row and five in their last six games - as many as they had managed in their previous 20 league outings.

10.40am Sunday's 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough saw them finish in the top four for just the second time in the last eight years, holding off the challenge of Arsenal to finish one point above the Gunners. It was nervy for long spells at Anfield, particularly after the news spread that both Manchester City and Arsenal had scored early in their respective games, leaving Liverpool out of the top four for much of the first half. Georginio Wijnaldum's goal right on the stroke of half time settled things, though, and Coutinho and Lallana added one each after the break to put the result beyond doubt.

10.38am It did look at one stage of the season as though Liverpool might be able to launch a title challenge this term, but a dreadful run at the start of 2017 put an end to any hope of that, in addition to the rest of their trophy aspirations. Liverpool won just two matches in the space of 12 games to crash out of the FA Cup, EFL Cup and even drop out of the top four, although they were obviously able to rectify that last one eventually.

10.36am This match may not be quite as straightforward as many Premier League fans may expect on first glance, then, but Liverpool will go into the game in good spirits themselves. They have achieved their primary objective of qualifying for next season's Champions League and will now begin looking forward to bolstering their squad for that competition next season. It remains to be seen how well the Reds will be able to juggle domestic and European commitments, but Klopp will want to build a squad capable of challenging on both fronts.

10.34am Sydney are now three-time A-League champions, which is a joint all-time record, but this is their first title for seven years and, unsurprisingly, is comfortably their best ever season as a club. At home in particular they have been strong, going through the entire campaign unbeaten in front of their own fans and winning their last eight. Their most recent home defeat came in April 2016, 19 matches ago, while they have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 games.

10.32am It was complete and utter domination, then, and they finished the season with a nine-match unbeaten run following their solitary defeat of the campaign - a 1-0 loss to Western Sydney in February. Including the semi-final and Grand Final that means that Sydney lost just one of their 29 league outings last season, winning 22 of those, but they were denied the league and cup double courtesy of a 1-0 defeat to Melbourne City in the November cup final - Everton old boy Tim Cahill getting the goal.

10.30am Unsurprisingly, Sydney also scored more goals than any other team this season, and 30 of their 55 strikes came away from home - once again an all-time A-League high. They conceded both the fewest home goals (4) and away goals (8) in A-League history, kept the most clean sheets (16) and, perhaps most impressively of the lot, amassed the highest points tally in the division's history with 66.

10.28am Graham Arnold 's side broke a plethora of records on their way to being crowned champions, with that biggest winning margin of 17 points just the tip of the iceberg. They also won more matches overall (20) and away (10) than any other side in A-League history, whilst going through the entire campaign with only one defeat - a joint-record. Sydney finished the season with just 12 goals conceded in their 27 games - the fewest in A-League history, while their overall goal difference of +43 was also the best in the division's lifespan.

10.26am It took a penalty shootout, but eventually justice was served as Sydney won the title with Ninkovic scoring the winning spot kick. The match itself had finished 1-1, with a rare goal from Rhyan Grant cancelling out Berisha's opener with a little over 20 minutes of normal time remaining, and while that match was closer than anything that had come before that season, Sydney were certainly deserving champions.

10.24am The stats certainly back them up on that front - they finished a whopping 17 points clear of second place in the regular season table, which is the biggest winning margin in A-League history. The A-League differs from the Premier League in that finishing top of the pile does not necessarily guarantee you the title, and Sydney almost missed out on it during the post-season playoffs when they met Melbourne Victory, who had finished second, in the Grand Final.

10.22am We know all about that Liverpool team and the players, but how about their opponents and hosts today? Well, on paper these always look like they should be wins for the Premier League clubs, but Sydney are coming off the back of a remarkable season in which they have set new standards for Australian football. They have been far and away the best team in the A-League this season, and the current crop could lay a very strong claim to being the best Australian club side since the division was formed.

10.20am Tellingly, Lucas Leiva will captain the side today ahead of Gerrard, which is perhaps the biggest sign yet that the Brazilian will be ending his 10-year stay with the club this summer. There is no Coutinho or Can in the squad due to the Confederations Cup, but as mentioned Firmino and Sturridge both start and the likes of Lallana, Mignolet and Matip are on the bench too. Also among the subs are two more former Liverpool players in the shape of Steve McManaman and Daniel Agger.

10.18am Carragher will be playing alongside Dejan Lovren in the heart of the defence, with Alexander-Arnold and Moreno on either side of him and Loris Karius behind as Jurgen Klopp makes a host of changes to the side which beat Middlesbrough on the final day. Indeed, Lovren is the only member of that defensive unit to keep his place and one of only three players in the entire team to start both games, alongside Firmino and Sturridge.

10.16am Not many people have played more often for Liverpool than Gerrard, but Jamie Carragher is one of those and the Scouse duo are reunited on the field today. Carragher made 737 appearances for the Reds during his one-club playing career and more recently has excelled as a pundit, so I'm sure there will be no shortage of people looking to dissect his performance today (I'm looking at you, Neville). In fact, the former Manchester United man has already had a few digs on Twitter... Wow @Carra23 in the Liverpool squad . Gonna be awkward for you playing in that defence you've been slagging off all year! https://t.co/3WqIXBtX4l — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 22, 2017



10.14am As for Liverpool, fans around the world will rejoice to see Steven Gerrard back in a red shirt today, with the former captain named in the starting XI here as one of four former players included in the squad. Gerrard scored 186 goals in 710 appearances for Liverpool and will arguably go down as the club's greatest ever player, so it will be a special treat to see him playing with the first team for perhaps the last ever time. We may well see him on the sidelines as manager in the future, but for now this will be a moment to savour for Liverpool supporters.

10.12am The aforementioned Carney is one of those to come into the starting lineup, while Blackwood joins him in midfield alongside the likes of Brosque, Brillante and O'Neill. The back five remains almost untouched, with the only change coming in central defence as Ryall comes in for Buijs. The entire team is made up of Australians with the exception of Brazilian striker Bobo, incidentally.

10.10am Sydney are without key midfielder Ninkovic today as he has returned to Serbia for family reasons, while the likes of Holosko and Ibini have moved on since their title triumph, but the bulk of the squad is fit and ready to face Liverpool here. Indeed, manager Graham Arnold has made just three changes to the starting XI he named for the Grand Final earlier this month, with Buijs, Holosko and Ninkovic the men to drop out.

10.08am Today will be an extra special occasion for Dave Carney, who was born in midfield but moved to Liverpool in 1999 to join Everton's youth academy. He came through the ranks at Goodison Park and eventually joined up with the senior squad in 2002, although he never played a first-team game for the Toffees. He has spent much of his well-travelled career in Britain, though, before joining his hometown club last year.

10.06am Plenty of notable news from that Liverpool lineup then, but let's start with a look at the home side and their relatively lesser-known players. The one to watch for Liverpool today will be Bobo, who leads the line for Sydney after a record-equalling goalscoring season. The striker netter 16 times to help fire Sydney to the A-League championship, with that tally seeing him equal Marc Janko's club-record mark for a single season.

10.04am LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Klavan, Lallana, Agger, McManaman, Matip, Stewart, Randall, Brewster

10.04am LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Carragher, Moreno; Lucas, Gerrard, Woodburn; Firmino, Sturridge, Wilson

10.02am SYDNEY SUBS: Heward-Belle, Timotheou, Simon, Lokolingoy, Flottmann, Zuvela, Mutch, Kuleski, Antoniou, Green, Gonzalez

10.02am SYDNEY STARTING XI: Vukovic; Grant, Wilkinson, Ryall, Zullo; Brillante, O'Neill, Blackwood, Brosque, Carney; Bobo