May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,618
Chelsea
5-1
Sunderland
Willian (8'), Hazard (61'), Pedro (77'), Batshuayi (90', 92')
Costa (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Manquillo (3')
Jones (48')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 03'Javier Manquillo
1 - 1
Willian08' 
Diego Costa 38' 
 48' Billy Jones
2 - 1
Eden Hazard61' 
3 - 1
Pedro77' 
4 - 1
Michy Batshuayi90' 
5 - 1
Michy Batshuayi92' 

John Terry "could not care less" about Chelsea farewell criticism

John Terry gets emotional during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
John Terry has no regrets over his staged farewell to Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge last weekend, insisting that he deserved the right to go out however he wanted.
Chelsea skipper John Terry has defended his contrived Stamford Bridge farewell last weekend and claimed that he "could not care less" about the criticism he has received.

The 36-year-old said a drawn-out goodbye to supporters during the first half of the Blues' final-day win over Sunderland on Sunday, departing the field in the 26th minute to represent his shirt number.

Terry was given a guard of honour by his teammates, which he later admitted was his idea, but despite the abuse aimed in his direction he insists that he has no regrets.

"I couldn't care less, I promise you," The Guardian quotes him as saying. "All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans. Me and them have a wonderful rapport and have done for 22 years. Nothing that people write or say can ever get in the way of that.

"If that's the way I want to go out, that's the way I go out because I've been here 22 years, I've won so many trophies – so if I wanted to play one minute and come off, I would have done.

"I wanted to play 26 minutes because the shirt number means a lot to me and the supporters so as long as they are happy – and I was over the moon with the reception – I promise you I could not care less."

Terry has featured a total of 717 times for Chelsea in all competitions and could appear once more in Saturday's FA Cup final with Arsenal.

John Terry leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 