May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,618
Chelsea
5-1
Sunderland
Willian (8'), Hazard (61'), Pedro (77'), Batshuayi (90', 92')
Costa (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Manquillo (3')
Jones (48')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 03'Javier Manquillo
1 - 1
Willian08' 
Diego Costa 38' 
 48' Billy Jones
2 - 1
Eden Hazard61' 
3 - 1
Pedro77' 
4 - 1
Michy Batshuayi90' 
5 - 1
Michy Batshuayi92' 

FA wants information from betting companies on John Terry Chelsea substitution

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
The FA reportedly asks bookmakers to provide any betting information relating to John Terry's 26th-minute Chelsea substitution on Sunday.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 19:35 UK

The Football Association has reportedly asked for any information from betting companies relating to John Terry's planned early substitution in his final game for Chelsea.

The 36-year-old, who will leave the Blues this summer, was taken off by manager Antonio Conte in the 26th minute - his shirt number - during Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Sunderland on Sunday.

After the match, David Moyes, who has since resigned as Sunderland manager, told reporters that the club had agreed with their opponents to put the ball out of play to allow Terry to have his 26th-minute send off.

The former England captain, who has admitted that the substitution was his idea, received a guard of honour from his teammates as he made his way off the pitch.

It is believed that bookmaker Paddy Power offered odds of 100-1 for Terry to be substituted between the 26th and 27th minute, and now the FA have asked various betting companies for any information relating to the move, according to Sky Sports News.

Terry could call an end to his 22-year spell at Chelsea with a 16th major honour if the club defeat Arsenal to win the FA Cup this weekend.

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Your Comments
