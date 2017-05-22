David Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss

Sunderland announce that David Moyes has resigned from his position as manager after their relegation to the Championship.

Sunderland have announced that David Moyes has resigned from his position as manager after their relegation to the Championship.

There had been much speculation regarding the future of the 54-year-old after his troublesome spell at the Stadium of Light, but the Scot had suggested that he was keen to remain with the team despite their return to the second tier.

However, the Black Cats have announced that Moyes has now decided to walk away from his role in the dugout with immediate effect.

He said: "I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club.

"I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League."

During Moyes's time in the North-East, Sunderland never placed higher than 16th place in the standings, with the club sitting in the relegation zone since September.

Moyes leaves with a record of eight wins and 28 defeats from his 43 games in charge.