David Moyes is adamant that his reputation as a manager has not been damaged by failing to save Sunderland from relegation to the Championship.
David Moyes has claimed that his reputation as a manager has not been damaged despite Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats, currently bottom of the table with 24 points from 36 games, have won only six times this season and will register their third-lowest points total in Premier League history at the end of the campaign.

Moyes accepted his share of the blame for Sunderland's poor campaign, but insists that he will remain at the Stadium of Light and believes that his standing in the game has not been affected by the debacle.

"I came here knowing exactly what the task was going to be. I didn't know exactly what was going to happen behind the scenes," Moyes told Sky Sports News ahead of Sunderland's trip to Arsenal on Tuesday.

"In football, sometimes you win games. I have said it, I'm saying it to defend myself - I have a great win record at nearly all the clubs I have been at.

"This is the only anomaly where it hasn't happened. But I have got to say, it hasn't happened for quite a few managers and it has been that way for quite a while."

Moyes forged a reputation as one of Britain's best young managers during his time at Preston North End and also impressed during 11 years at Everton, but he was sacked from both of his following two jobs, at Manchester United and Real Sociedad.

Manchester United's Scottish manager David Moyes leaves the field after the UEFA Champions League football match between Manchester United and Shakhtar Donetsk at Old Trafford on December 10, 2013
