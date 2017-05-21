May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
5-1
Sunderland
Willian (8'), Hazard (61'), Pedro (77'), Batshuayi (90', 92')
Costa (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Manquillo (3')
Jones (48')

David Moyes dodges questions over Sunderland future

David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland boss David Moyes refuses to confirm whether he will be at the club for the start of the new Championship season following their relegation from the top flight.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 20:19 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has refused to confirm whether he will still be at the club next season as they look to come up with an immediate response to their relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats ended a miserable campaign with their 26th defeat of the season at the hands of champions Chelsea this afternoon, blowing an early lead to eventually fall to a 5-1 loss.

Moyes admitted that he was "gutted" to have suffered both the defeat and relegation, but stopped short of committing his future to the club beyond the summer.

"That gulf was always going to show at some time in the game," he told reporters.

"I'm a man who has just finished losing a game today and I'm gutted I lost the game and the way we've lost it. That's how I feel. I'm gutted we've been relegated, really disappointed the way the season's gone.

"Football has winners and it has people who lose. Look at Chelsea. They're winning today. I hope in the future we're involved in something similar."

Next season will see Sunderland play second-tier football for the first time since 2006-07.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
