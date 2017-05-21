Sunderland boss David Moyes refuses to confirm whether he will be at the club for the start of the new Championship season following their relegation from the top flight.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has refused to confirm whether he will still be at the club next season as they look to come up with an immediate response to their relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats ended a miserable campaign with their 26th defeat of the season at the hands of champions Chelsea this afternoon, blowing an early lead to eventually fall to a 5-1 loss.

Moyes admitted that he was "gutted" to have suffered both the defeat and relegation, but stopped short of committing his future to the club beyond the summer.

"That gulf was always going to show at some time in the game," he told reporters.

"I'm a man who has just finished losing a game today and I'm gutted I lost the game and the way we've lost it. That's how I feel. I'm gutted we've been relegated, really disappointed the way the season's gone.

"Football has winners and it has people who lose. Look at Chelsea. They're winning today. I hope in the future we're involved in something similar."

Next season will see Sunderland play second-tier football for the first time since 2006-07.