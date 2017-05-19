New Transfer Talk header

David Moyes sets £30m price tag on Jordan Pickford

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes says that it will take a "really, really big offer" for them to consider selling goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Friday, May 19, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said that the club will only accept "really really big" offers for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer.

Pickford has been one of the few positives during Sunderland's relegation campaign, with his form throughout the season earning him an England call-up and links to a host of Premier League rivals.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United have all been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, but Moyes stressed that it would take a bid of around £30m to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

"It would need to be a really, really big offer. I have said all through the season that sometimes on your journey, you may have to sell to improve," he told reporters.

"But I have heard some really derisory sort of figures getting mentioned, and it wouldn't be any of those figures, I can tell you that."

When asked whether the price would be in the region of £30m, Moyes added: "Yes."

Pickford has made 28 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Your Comments
