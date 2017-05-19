Sunderland manager David Moyes says that it will take a "really, really big offer" for them to consider selling goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer.

Pickford has been one of the few positives during Sunderland's relegation campaign, with his form throughout the season earning him an England call-up and links to a host of Premier League rivals.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United have all been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, but Moyes stressed that it would take a bid of around £30m to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

"It would need to be a really, really big offer. I have said all through the season that sometimes on your journey, you may have to sell to improve," he told reporters.

"But I have heard some really derisory sort of figures getting mentioned, and it wouldn't be any of those figures, I can tell you that."

When asked whether the price would be in the region of £30m, Moyes added: "Yes."

Pickford has made 28 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season.