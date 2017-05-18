New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pablo Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier League next season

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Pablo Zabaleta believes that the Premier League is "the greatest competition in the world", but admits that potentially facing off against Man City "would be tough".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Outgoing Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has admitted that he has no problem joining another Premier League club this summer.

The 32-year-old is to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in the coming weeks, bringing an end to his nine-year association with the Citizens.

Zabaleta is widely considered to be close to agreeing terms with West Ham United, but he also has other offers on the table from sides in Spain and Italy.

After playing his final home game for City earlier this week - a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion - Zabaleta says that he is now considering where to spend his remaining two years in senior football.

"I would not be the first to leave a club after so many years and come back in a different shirt," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "It is time to move on. I am not getting any younger but I can play for two more years and have got offers from different countries.

"The Premier League is the greatest competition in the world and to come back and play against City would be tough. We will see what happens at the end of the season."

Zabaleta, a £6.5m signing from Espanyol in 2008, bows out of City after making 333 appearances for the club.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Brooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pablo Zabaleta, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 The mighty Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over West Bromwich Albion
Everton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier LeagueBrooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Zabaleta relives favourite City moments
Team News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashGuardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'Wenger expecting "frustrating" finaleNolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Everton, West Ham United 'in race for £20m-rated Kelechi Iheanacho'
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier League next season
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Sir Trevor Brooking: 'Pablo Zabaleta absolutely perfect for West Ham United'
Vodafone pulls out of West Ham sponsorship dealWest Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West HamSlaven Bilic: West Ham "not good enough"Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'
Result: Liverpool strengthen hold on top fourTeam News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, RedsLive Commentary: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool - as it happenedBilic: 'West Ham will only improve'Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 